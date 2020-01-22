nVent Electric PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

nVent Electric has a payout ratio of 39.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect nVent Electric to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

NYSE NVT opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

