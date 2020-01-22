NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NUVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NuVasive from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.47.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $77.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,083 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

