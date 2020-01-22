Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.31

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.31 and traded as high as $42.39. Nu Skin Enterprises shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 443,929 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,289 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,342,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

