Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.79. 389,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

