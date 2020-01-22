Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after purchasing an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,329,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 563,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

