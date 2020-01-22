Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,570 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 583,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,636. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

