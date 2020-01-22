Northstar Group Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northstar Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,743,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after acquiring an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after acquiring an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14,858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,788,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,106,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

