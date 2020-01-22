Northstar Group Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $997,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $163.51.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

