Northstar Group Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,383. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5814 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.