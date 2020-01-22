Northstar Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $67.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.