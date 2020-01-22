Northstar Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 598,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after buying an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $85.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.