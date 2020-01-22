Northstar Group Inc. Buys 2,654 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ecolab by 18.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,923,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,694,000 after purchasing an additional 296,873 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 392.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.54. 1,271,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,905. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

