Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.00 and the lowest is $4.60. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $4.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $20.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $375.32. The stock had a trading volume of 864,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,616. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $262.77 and a twelve month high of $384.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

