Northern Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 90 call options.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Northern Trust by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Northern Trust stock opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $83.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

