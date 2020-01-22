Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up 1.7% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 233.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.10. 68,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.46 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.14 and a 1 year high of $320.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.68.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.