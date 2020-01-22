Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,978 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $67,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,429. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.05. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $173.31 and a 52 week high of $331.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $363,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,313 shares of company stock worth $8,512,051 in the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.72.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

