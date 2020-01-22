Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 2,790 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

