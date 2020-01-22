Norris Perne & French LLP MI Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.89. 89,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,807. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

