Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $651,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 302,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,287. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

