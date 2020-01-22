Norris Perne & French LLP MI Decreases Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SUI stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $157.11. 4,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $104.19 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

