Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 217 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 324,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 139,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.41. 17,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.90 and a 52-week high of $341.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.