Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 1,179 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Medpace were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.48. 1,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $50.14 and a one year high of $92.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

