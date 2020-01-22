Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lowered by Marketfield Asset Management LLC

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 3.7% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 43.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,747 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $98,020,000 after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

NYSE:NSC traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.62. 1,455,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day moving average of $187.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

