Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) to report $180.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.50 million and the lowest is $178.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners reported sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $656.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $653.60 million to $659.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $864.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.80 million to $899.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $169.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBLX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 282,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70.

In other news, Director Andy Viens purchased 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik purchased 5,000 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,735 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 72,654 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,695,000 after purchasing an additional 701,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

