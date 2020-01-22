Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 922,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Nike by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 906,247 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,584 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nike by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,883 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nike by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nike by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,138. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.