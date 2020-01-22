Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Nike by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 414,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118,276 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter worth about $1,016,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 477,916 shares of company stock worth $46,659,474. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.