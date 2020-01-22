Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $181.55

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.55 and last traded at $175.77, with a volume of 738400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. Analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

