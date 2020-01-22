Nexus (NXS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.24 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance and Cryptopia. Nexus has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and $140,305.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

