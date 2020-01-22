NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 4,858 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

