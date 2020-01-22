NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 4,363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.3741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.