NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 31,924 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,924 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

