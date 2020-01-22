NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,140 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 69,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,339,000. Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 106,660,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,522,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

