NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $8.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,264. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

