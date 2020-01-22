NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,111,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 108,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after buying an additional 88,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $105.89 and a 12-month high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

