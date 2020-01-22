NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 18,285 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

PFF remained flat at $$38.07 on Tuesday. 3,335,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,297,664. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

