NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 155.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE:GIS opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.80 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.