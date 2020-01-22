NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.84 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,474,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $260.66 and a 12-month high of $332.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

