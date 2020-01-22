NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.16 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

