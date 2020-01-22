NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,662. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $127.49 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $148.59.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.