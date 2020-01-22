NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $96.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

