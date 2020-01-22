NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $1.44 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1,156.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $46,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $62.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

