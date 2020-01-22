Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NHF opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $22.17.

In other news, insider Fitzgibbon Mark 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

