Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Shares Up 1.3%

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA) shares shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.47 and last traded at C$11.47, 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -16.74.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

