NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) Shares Up 10.8%

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s stock price shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.26, 1,216,283 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 692,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised NewLink Genetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 6,423.69%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in NewLink Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLNK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

