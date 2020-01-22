New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.50.
New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.
