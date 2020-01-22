New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $21.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $27,936.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $18,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 172.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 426.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $19.50.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

