New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for New Dimension Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Dimension Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.