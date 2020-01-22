Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$0.70 at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of TSE:NCU traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.35. 183,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33.
Nevada Copper Company Profile
