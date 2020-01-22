Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Raised to C$0.70 at National Bank Financial

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:NCU traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.35. 183,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

