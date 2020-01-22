Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given “Buy” Rating at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.72.

NFLX stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,719,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after purchasing an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

