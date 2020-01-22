Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,974,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,035,921. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.15 and a 200 day moving average of $307.38. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.88.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

