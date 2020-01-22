Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 26.4% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Barton Investment Management owned 0.12% of Netflix worth $169,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.53.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.75 on Wednesday, hitting $331.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The company’s 50-day moving average is $323.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.17. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

